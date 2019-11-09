Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 105,004 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

