FY2023 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lifted by Analyst

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

