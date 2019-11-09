FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

