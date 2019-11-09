FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Valley National Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

