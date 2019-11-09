FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issued By B. Riley

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 44.96%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSWC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CSWC stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.19. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

