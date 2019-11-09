FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Lifted by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NYSE THC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $12,349,273.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $10,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

