FY2019 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUPN. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.