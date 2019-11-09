FY2019 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

