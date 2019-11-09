FY2019 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.64. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $317.58 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.48 and a 200-day moving average of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Humana by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.