FY2019 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered by Wedbush

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.05. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

