FY2019 EPS Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMCH. Evercore ISI raised shares of BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 1,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,600 shares of company stock worth $2,674,083. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

