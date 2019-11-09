FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Increased by Analyst

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allergan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.16.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $181.28 on Friday. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $181.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.