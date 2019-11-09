FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Issued By KeyCorp

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.49.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

