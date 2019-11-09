FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issued By William Blair

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NOVT opened at $80.14 on Friday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

