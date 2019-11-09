FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

