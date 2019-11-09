FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Parsley Energy Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

PE opened at $17.10 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.