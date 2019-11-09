FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

