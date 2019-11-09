FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Issued By KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

NYSE:FIS opened at $130.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,162,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

