FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.40. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Epizyme by 733.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 493,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 434,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $5,419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.