FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Issued By Raymond James

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.73.

TSE:EDV opened at C$23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.18. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$16.34 and a 52 week high of C$28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

