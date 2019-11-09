Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 57,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,624. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($9.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($6.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,343,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises approximately 15.9% of TRV GP IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TRV GP IV LLC owned approximately 10.04% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

