FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.67.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

