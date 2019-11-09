FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 902.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

