Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 620,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,398. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frontline by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.