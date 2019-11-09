Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.30. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

