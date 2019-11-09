Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freshpet stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,322. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 637,442 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,907,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,958,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

