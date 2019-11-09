Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Down 1.4%

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.79, approximately 13,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

FRII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Freshii from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

