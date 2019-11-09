FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 197,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,474. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

