freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.02 ($24.44).

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.49 ($24.99). 1,843,327 shares of the company were exchanged. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.55.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

