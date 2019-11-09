Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.58 ($89.05).

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €74.30 ($86.40) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.85.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

