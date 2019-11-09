Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $74.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,245 shares of company stock worth $9,391,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,051. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

