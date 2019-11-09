Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT Raised to $10.00

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

FRTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,382. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $704.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl Watson acquired 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,821.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,465 shares of company stock worth $180,622 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

