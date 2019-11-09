Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $1.82 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009419 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001791 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,330,198 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.