Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Trading 10% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.15, 568,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 248,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

