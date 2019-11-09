Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Issues Earnings Results

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 564,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,458. The company has a market cap of $658.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

