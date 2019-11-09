Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,216.67 ($107.37).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 104 ($1.36) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,072 ($105.47). 323,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,767.56.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

