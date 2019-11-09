Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $20.90 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.