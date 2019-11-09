Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,554,000 after buying an additional 666,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Under Armour by 699.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after buying an additional 2,684,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 34.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 566,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of UA opened at $15.88 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

