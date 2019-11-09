Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

