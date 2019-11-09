Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou bought 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Yen bought 1,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.