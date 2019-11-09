Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $33,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

