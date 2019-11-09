Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,300 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 90.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after buying an additional 795,172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 23.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in H & R Block by 75.0% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in H & R Block by 14.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.42 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

