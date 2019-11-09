Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $60.36. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 14,474 shares trading hands.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 27,200 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $1,676,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,448 shares of company stock worth $10,890,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 435.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 51.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.40, a PEG ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

