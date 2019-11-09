Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of FPRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 237,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 525,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,352,563 shares of company stock worth $9,131,479 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

