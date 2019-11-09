Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.98-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $110.61. 4,201,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,937. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

