First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.12

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

