First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $90,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

