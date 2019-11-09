First Trust Advisors LP Has $97.05 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,195,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Centurylink worth $97,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Centurylink by 40.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 39.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 120,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Centurylink by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $14.79 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

