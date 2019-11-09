First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.69 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Consolidated Edison worth $93,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.51.

NYSE ED opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

