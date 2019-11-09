First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,763 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $235,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

